Veteran TV actor Tarla Joshi, known for featuring on shows like ”Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, ”Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” and ”Bandinis passed away due to a heart attack. She was in her early 90s.

Anju Mahendroo, Joshi’s co-star from the 2011 show ”Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, took to Twitter to inform her fans that the actor breathed her last on Sunday morning. Joshi had played Badi Beeji on the Star Plus show.