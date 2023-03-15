Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, of 'Nukkad' and 'Circus' fame, passes away at 71

According to his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar, Sameer died at a hospital on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure. Ganesh said that Sameer was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali, Mumbai on Tuesday morning following respiratory issues.
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, who is known for his roles in TV shows such as "Nukkad" and "Circus", passed away at the age of 71.
"He had respiratory problems since yesterday and later he went into an unconscious state, so we had called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalise him," added Ganesh.
"He was admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organs failure, he was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today," said Ganesh.
Some of Sameer Khakhar's notable work includes the TV show "Shrimaan Shrimati", and films such as "Parinda", Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho", Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's "Hasee Toh Phasee", Sudhir Mishra-directed "Serious Men", and Vikas Bahl's web-series "Sunflower".
His most memorable role perhaps was Khopdi in the classic TV serial "Nukkad".
Sameer Khakhar is survived by his wife. The last rites will be held at 10.30 am at a crematorium in Borivali.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
