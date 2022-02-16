Twitter abuzz on Bappi Lahiri's demise; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, others grieve

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022
Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022
Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022
First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa.2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. :(My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids.I'm still unable to process this. :(— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022