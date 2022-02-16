Twitter abuzz on Bappi Lahiri's demise; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, others grieve

Condolences poured in on singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's death at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Politicians, people from the film industry, and other fields hit Twitter to grieve the singer's demise.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

PM Modi expressed condolences on the demise of the singer-composer. "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. Saddened by his demise," the PM tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah also expressed grief on death of Lahiri. "Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature," Shah tweeted.

Condolences also poured in from the film industry. Ajay Devgn wrote in his twitter handle, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada, You will be missed."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

"First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard...My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids...I'm still unable to process this," songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PT