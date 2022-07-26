Titanic actor David Warner dies at 80 from cancer-related illness

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    David Warner died on Sunday at a retirement home in London. The actor was last seen in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

    British actor David Warner, who earned global popularity with his performance in award-winning movies like Titanic and The Omen, passed away on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement home for those in the entertainment industry in London. The 80-year-old actor was battling a cancer-related illness.
    Warner is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman, son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah. His family said they were sharing the sad news of his demise "with an overwhelmingly heavy heart".
    In a statement given to BBC, his kin have said, “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity... He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kindhearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father... We are heartbroken.”
     
    ALSO READ:
    The actor was last seen in Mary Poppins Returns (2018). He played naval eccentric Admiral Boom in the film. Born in 1941, Warner trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). As part of the RSC, he played several memorable characters, including King Henry VI, King Richard II, and the title role Hamlet. This was despite Warner's "chronic stage fright".
    In fact, it is said that he preferred working for TV shows and movies instead of plays due to stage fright. However, in 2001, Warner started doing stage plays again after working exclusively for TV shows and movies for three decades.
    Warner had landed his first screen role in 1963 in Tom Jones, a film adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling. In his illustrious acting career spanning almost six decades, his roles have ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics. However, his negative roles have been the most celebrated. He played a villain in several blockbuster movies, including Straw Dogs (1971), The Omen (1976), The Thirty Nine Steps (1978), Time After Time (1979), Time Bandits (1981), and Titanic (1997), among others.
    The actor was given an Emmy for his role as Roman politician Pomponius Falco in the 1981 TV miniseries Masada. He was also nominated for a British Academy Film Award for playing the title role tragicomedy Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment (1966).
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
