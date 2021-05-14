  • SENSEX
Times Group chairperson Indu Jain dead at 84

Updated : May 14, 2021 09:55:53 IST

She was the guiding force behind the Oneness Forum, launched in 2003 to promote unity in the world.
She set up The Times Foundation in 2000, with sustainable development and transformational change as its key goals.
A lifelong philanthropist, one of her last wishes was to donate her organs.
Published : May 14, 2021 09:53 AM IST

