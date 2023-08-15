Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away at AIIMS Delhi

The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

Bindeshwar Pathak, the pioneering founder of Sulabh International and a prominent social activist known for his transformative work in public sanitation, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

The 80-year-old visionary had hoisted the national flag at Sulabh International headquarters on Independence Day morning before collapsing. He was pronounced brought dead at 1.42 pm due to the cardiac arrest, a source at the hospital confirmed.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation said, "Founder Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform and Human Rights Movement, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak is no more. He died of cardiac arrest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi." "He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in the midst of Independence Day celebrations at the campus of Sulabh, Palam-Dabri Road, New Delhi," it said.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sadness over the demise of Pathak and extended her condolences to the bereaved family members.

"The news of the demise of Shri Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, is very sad. Shri Pathak had taken a revolutionary initiative in the field of cleanliness. He was honoured with many awards including the Padma Bhushan. I express my condolences to his family and members of Sulabh International," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to of Sulabh International founder, describing his death as a profound loss to the nation.

"He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden," the PM said, noting it was Pathak's mission to build a cleaner India. Modi said Pathak provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission and his passion towards cleanliness was always visible during their conversations.

"His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he said.

"Deeply anguished by the demise of distinguished social activist and visionary founder of Sulabh International, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji. His relentless dedication to eradicating manual scavenging and advancing sanitation has uplifted countless lives. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family members during this hour of grief," tweeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Pathak founded Sulabh International in 1970 with a vision to eradicate open defecation and unclean public toilets. The organisation's pioneering efforts led to the development of the revolutionary Sulabh toilet, a low-cost, eco-friendly solution that has revolutionised sanitation practices across the nation.

Sulabh toilet revolutionised sanitation practices, providing millions with access to clean and dignified restroom facilities.