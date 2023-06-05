Gufi Paintal Death: The actor, who played the role of Shakuni Mama in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', was admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, famous for playing 'Shakuni Mama' in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', died on Monday morning. He was 78-years-old.

Paintal had been admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.

"With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal. he passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family," his sone Harry Paintal shared in a note, the Times of India reported.

His nephew Hiten Paintal told news agency PTI that his heart gave up and he passed away peacefully in his sleep. He had earlier informed the news agency that his uncle had not been keeping well because of age-related health issues.

“He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten had previously said, News18.com reported.

He was not just an actor but also a television director. He also acted in many Bollywood movies such as Des Pardes, Rafoo Chakkar, Dillagi, Daava, among others.

His famous works on the small screen include Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Kanoon, Mrs Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein, Om Namah Shivay, Karn Sanghini, among ohters.

Paintal had last appeared in a TV show 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'.

His role in the mythological saga Mahabharata made him a household name.

