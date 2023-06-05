Gufi Paintal Death: The actor, who played the role of Shakuni Mama in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', was admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, famous for playing 'Shakuni Mama' in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', died on Monday morning. He was 78-years-old.

Paintal had been admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.

"With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal. he passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family," his sone Harry Paintal shared in a note, the Times of India reported.