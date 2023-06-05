English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeobituary NewsShakuni Mama of Mahabharata Gufi Paintal dies at 78

Shakuni Mama of Mahabharata Gufi Paintal dies at 78

Shakuni Mama of Mahabharata Gufi Paintal dies at 78
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 12:13:12 PM IST (Published)

Gufi Paintal Death: The actor, who played the role of Shakuni Mama in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', was admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, famous for playing 'Shakuni Mama' in the mythological saga 'Mahabharata', died on Monday morning. He was 78-years-old.

Paintal had been admitted to a hospital and was in a critical condition.
"With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal. he passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family," his sone Harry Paintal shared in a note, the Times of India reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X