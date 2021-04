Senior journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday, confirmed several senior journalists on Twitter.

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

On April 24, Sardana had tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Several people took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Sardana had joined Aaj Tak in 2017 after he left Zee News. He hosted the debate show "Dangal" on Aaj Tak.