Satish Kaushik: A ‘Calendar’ beyond just comedy

Truth be told, Satish Kaushik was a wonderful actor who just happened to have impeccable comic timing, something mere mortals like us could not even think of having.

I am currently going through contrasting emotions. On the one hand, it is heartening to see so many admirers of the late Satish Kaushik's work, but disappointing at the same time to find that this is only restricted to comedy.

The industry is a strange one. There are people who call comedy the most difficult kind of acting but refuse to acknowledge comedians as actors. Every time you read glorifying tributes to the late Mehmood saab or Johnny Walker saab, the captions would read "Veteran Comedian" and not "Veteran Actor”. Satish Kaushik, fortunately or unfortunately, fell into that category courtesy one role, which people still remember him for — Calendar.

90 percent of the tributes to Kaushik on social media referred to him as Calendar. Post Mr. India (1987), the actor left behind a body of work spanning three-and-a-half decades and multiple iconic characters, but Calendar became his synonym.

Truth be told, Satish Kaushik was a wonderful actor who just happened to have impeccable comic timing - something mere mortals like us could not even think of having. Here's an example:

There's a five-minute clip on YouTube which you would stumble upon if you type “Sharafat Ali Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. The scene introduced Kaushik's character Sharafat Ali in the film. In a scene that had the presence of stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, Kaushik carried the entire scene on his shoulders with his Bhopali accent, immortalised by the late Jagdeep saab in Sholay. There's nothing to describe about the scene because words won't do justice.

Stepping Beyond His Comfort Zone

Comedy was Kaushik's comfort zone. It earned him name, fame, and countless characters who remain etched in the audiences' minds even if it was a blink-and-a-miss appearance. But Kaushik was much beyond just his bread-and-butter roles. Very few directors chose to exploit the "actor" Kaushik because the comedian was just fine. Sudhir Mishra in his very early works gave Kaushik an unlikely negative role in Calcutta Mail (2003).

On expected lines, the film did not do well as the audience could not digest Pappu Pager and Kunj Bihari going around killing people for his political ambitions.

As much as he made people laugh on screen, he made them shed copious tears in his earnest portrayal of the titular character in Feroz Abbas Khan's Salesman Ramlal, which was an adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. His essay of Manu Mundra in Scam 1992 again proved that he was much beyond just a comedian.

Proving Mettle As Director

Kaushik may have aced comedy as an actor, but he never directed a comedy film. His films usually revolved around sensitive issues and just as he stepped away from his comfort zone, he took his actors out of it too. After essaying glamorous roles in her early career, ‘Miss World’ Aishwarya Rai played a sexual assault survivor in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), directed by Kaushik. His Tere Naam (2003) gave Salman Khan a new lease of life and made people sit up and take note that he could act too!

Another of Kaushik's directorial venture, Tere Sang (2008) revolved around teenage pregnancy. A subject of that kind needed sensitive handling, which Kaushik managed deftly. For an audience that loves a Rowdy Rathore, a heavy subject, and that too something considered taboo, did not go down well. Unfortunately, Kaushik as a director turned out to be the "bowler who bowled much better than what his figures suggest."

There has been a tremendous outpouring of grief on Kaushik's passing. As is the industry norm, he would now be showered with awards, albeit posthumously, awards will also be named after him, institutions would be opened in his name but the final stage is a hope that he doesn't meet the fate of his other illustrious peers --- that they were forgotten.

I'd end with some irony because I'm about to borrow a line from one of his comic characters and my personal favourite - "Kasam udaan jhalle ki, pichle 9 saal me Sharafat Ali ne is chor bazaar me paisa nahi kamaya, par sharafat se izzat bahot kamai hai." (I swear by God, I may have not earned money in this market over the last nine years, but I've earned a lot of respect.) He certainly did. Go well Satish Ji, the calendar of your work will never have a last page!