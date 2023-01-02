RK Krishnakumar received the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award by the Indian government, in 2009 for his contributions to Indian trade and industry.

Tata Group veteran and former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar passed away on January 1 following a heart attack at his home in Mumbai. He was 84.

RK Krishna Kumar was a close associate of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, and was involved in Tata group's charitable trusts that hold 66 percent stake in Tata Sons.

Who was RK Krishna Kumar?

RK Krishna Kumar was born in 1938 in Thalassery, Kerala. He did his schooling from Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School, Chennai, and graduated from Loyola College, Chennai. He then completed his master’s degree from the Presidency College, Chennai. He held the trustee positions at Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arms of Tata Sons that conduct its philanthropic initiatives.

He started his career with Tata Administrative Services in 1963. He then worked with Tata Global Beverages in 1965 (formerly Tata Finlay) and later rose through the ranks to become the vice president of South India Plantations in 1982.

He was instrumental in Tata Tea’s joint venture with UK’s Tetley in 1992, and later in the acquisition of the British company. He worked with Tata Tea on the £271-million buyout to make the company the second largest tea business in the world.

In 1988, Krishnakumar was promoted as the joint managing director of the company. In 1997, he was appointed as the head of the division of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns the Taj Group of hotels.

In 2002, he was appointed on the board of Tata Sons, the investment holding company of Tata Group. He returned to IHCL a year later as its vice chairman and managing director. Later in 2007, he joined Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and then in 2009 he joined RNT Associates, the investment company of then chairman Ratan N Tata.

RK Krishna Kumar received the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award by the Indian government, in 2009 for his contributions to Indian trade and industry.

Later, he joined Sir Ratan Tata Trust as a trustee and was on the board of Tata Sons till his retirement on July 18, 2013. Fondly known as KK in the industry, he also played an important role in 1997 when ULFA activists held the employees of Tata Tea as hostages and during the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, when the group’s Taj hotel was under siege.