Luthra and Luthra founder Rajiv Luthra passes away

Luthra and Luthra Law Offices' founder and managing partner Rajiv Luthra passed away on May 10 at the age of 67.

Luthra started studying law from the Delhi university at the age of 31, seven years after he began to qualify as a chartered accountant. He then set up his law firm in 1989, following which he took up a few courses at Harvard Law School over the span of seven years and went on to study the emerging areas in law.

Subsequently, opportunities opened up for him to practise project finance as well as mergers and acquisitions. Himself, Luthra specialised in project finance as well as public private partnerships.