Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of the e-commerce furniture and home goods platform Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday, August 7, night.

Ashish Shah, the other co-founder of Pepperfry, in a tweet on Tuesday morning said, "Extremely devastatd to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

Murty was a graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering. He completed his MBA from the Indian Institite of Management of Calcutta (IIMC. Murty forayed into the business world 27 years ago when he joined as management trainee at Cadbury. He worked with the chocolate manufacturer for around five-and-a-half years.

He then ventured into the financial sector, where he took on the role of VP marketing and customer service at ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) for nearly two years.

This was followed by a brief five months at Levi's, after which he embared on his own venture, Origin Resources, which tailored to aid mutual fund companies in India. However, the startup was shut in 2005, following which he joined as a marketing manager at Britannia.

Seven months later, he joined eBay India, where he took on the role of country manager for the India, Malaysia and the Philippines. In 2012, Murty and Shah started their own venture Pepperfry.

