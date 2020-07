Eminent dancer and choreographer Amala Shankar died here on Friday morning at the age of 101, her family said. Shankar, who had been suffering from old-age ailments, died of cardiac arrest in her sleep, according to her family said.

"Today my 'Thamma' left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month. Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken, May her soul Rest in peace," her granddaughter and dancer Sreenanda Shankar wrote on Facebook.

"This is an end of an era. Love you 'Thamma'. Thank you everything. #AmalaShankar," she added.