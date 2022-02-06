Lata Mangeshkar: A look at the life and legacy of 'the queen of melody'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92.

Mangeshkar was being treated there for the last 29 days after she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer at the city's Breach Candy hospital, told reporters.

Lata Mangeshkar was one of the most noted, respected, and renowned playback singers in India.

Known for her expansive vocal range, which spans over three octaves, and her unique voice for which she has been called the Nightingale of Bollywood.

Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she received several film awards and honors like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She was also the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.