Legendary kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj has passed away at the age of 83.

According to reports, Birju Maharaj died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Delhi on Sunday night. His relatives broke the news of his demise on Monday morning.

Doctors declared him dead after he was taken to Saket Hospital in Delhi. His contribution to the world of dance has been immense.

Birju Maharaj developed his own unique style of Kathak over the years.

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away, says his relative (File photo) pic.twitter.com/jabPHX1cly— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

He began dance training at a young age with his father, and became a guru at the age of thirteen. Birju Maharaj, who was a descendent of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, also taught at the Bhartiya Kala Kendra in Delhi.