Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He breathed his last in Bengaluru's Vikram hospital. He was 46.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Puneeth was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered the heart attack. He was reportedly working out in gym when he suffered the heart attack. Puneeth is the son of superstar Rajkumar.

"This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar," Director Prithvi Rajkumar wrote on an Instagram post.

He received National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his acting in film Bettadu Hoovi, which was his debut film as a child artist.

Kannada film Appu was his debut film as a lead actor. Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra are some of his popular films. Yuvarathnaa, released early this year, was his last film.