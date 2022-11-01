    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    obituary News

    'Steel Man of India' Jamshed Irani passes away at 86
    Former Tata Steel MD Dr Jamshed J Irani took his last around 10 pm on Monday, at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

    Known as the 'Steel Man of India', former Tata Steel MD Dr Jamshed J Irani passed away on Monday. He was 86. He took his last around 10 pm at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

    "We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Tata Steel said in a tweet.
