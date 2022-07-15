Ivana Trump — Donald Trump’s ex-wife was a power woman in her own right

Former US President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump, who was a skier-turned-businesswoman, died in New York City at the age of 73.

Ivana was found unconscious on a staircase in her East 64th Street home near Central Park, reports said. The police are investigating if her death was accidental, caused by a fall down the stairs, AP reported quoting two anonymous sources. The police rushed to her house after receiving an emergency call at 12.40 pm and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Sharing the news on social media site Truth Social, Donald Trump said Ivana was “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman.”

The couple had three children together — Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

Meet Ivana Trump

Born as Ivana Zelnickova on February 20, 1949, in the Czechoslovak city in Gottwaldov in present-day Czech Republic, Ivana Trump was the daughter of an electrical engineer and a telephone operator. She grew up in the town which is now known as Zlin in the Czech Republic near Prague.

Her country was under Soviet control when she was a child. As a youngster, Ivana participated in competitive skiing for the Czechoslovakian national system. She later competed for Charles University in Prague, from where she earned a master's degree in physical education and languages, Reuters reported quoting data from CMG Worldwide, a business agency for celebrities.

She married Austrian ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr to obtain Austrian citizenship. Her marriage helped her leave her communist home country without defecting, said BBC.

According to Reuters, Ivana followed her then love interest, professional skier George Syrovatka to Canada. While in Canada, she modelled for the Audrey Morris agency in Montreal.

It was on a work trip to New York in 1976 that Ivana met Donald Trump and the two were married nine months later.

Marriage with Trump

Over the course of their marriage, Ivana donned several roles within the Trump Organisation, working alongside her husband, developing the signature Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. She played a major role in building up the Trump media image as New York City's power couple in the 1980s.

She also worked on high-profile projects like the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Times said.

She was made the vice-president for interior design for the Trump Organization and president of New York’s Plaza Hotel. From the historic hotel, Ivana received an annual salary of $1 and all the haute-couture gladrags she wanted, which reportedly totalled around $500,000 per year, Washington Post reported.

However, in 1990, the former US President is believed to have locked her out of her office at the hotel after fights over four pre-nuptial agreements.

Divorce with Trump

Their divorce, following Donald Trump's highly-publicised affair with younger model Marla Maples, was sensationalised by the New York tabloids. The battle went on for months, with Ivana claiming that her husband had raped her after an argument. Later, she said she did not mean it literally, saying, “As a woman, I felt violated.”

Their divorce was finalised in 1992, in which she won $14 million plus $650,000 per year as child support and alimony for their three children. She was also granted a 45-room mansion in Connecticut, an apartment in Trump Plaza, and use of the Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for one month a year, the New York Times reported.

However, Ivana later supported her former husband during his run for the White House in 2016.

Later marriages

After her marriage with Donald Trump ended, Ivana was married to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995-97 and Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi from 2008-09.