Irrfan Khan dies at 53; Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, others mourn actor's demise

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after brief hospitalisation. At the age of 53, the talented actor breathed his last in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, owing to a colon infection.

The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and his official spokesperson had confirmed on Tuesday that he was under doctor’s observation.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.

Several actors and filmmakers expressed their anguish over the actor's death on social media.

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏 An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor. This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair. Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan ... make the other side a better one! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020