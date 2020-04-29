Obituary
Irrfan Khan dies at 53; Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, others mourn actor's demise
Updated : April 29, 2020 01:09 PM IST
At the age of 53, the talented actor breathed his last in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, owing to a colon infection and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two children.
The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and his official spokesperson had confirmed on Tuesday that he was under doctor’s observation.
Several actors and filmmakers expressed their anguish over the actor's death on social media.