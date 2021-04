Maidavolu Narasimham, better know as the and father of banking reforms, passed away on April 20. He was 94 years old.

Narasimham served as Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 13th governor from May 2, 1977 to November 30, 1977.

He hails from Mydavolu village of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Former RBI Governor M Narasimham passes away pic.twitter.com/SrXxHZ7yI5 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 20, 2021

Narasimham had joined RBI as a research officer in the Economic Department and went on to join the government. Prior to his appointment as governor he was the additional secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs.

He served as India's executive director at the World Bank and later at the International Monetary Fund. Narasimham also served as secretary in the Ministry of Finance. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan award in 2000.