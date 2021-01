Famous fashion designer Satya Paul passed away in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on January 6, his son Puneet Nanda on Thursday said in a Facebook post.

Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch, was 79 years old.

Puneet said Paul suffered a heart attack on December 2 and was recovering in a hospital. He was later taken to Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore after doctor's permission.

"He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," Nanda wrote.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev took to Twitter to condole Paul's demise.

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings,” tweeted Sadguru.