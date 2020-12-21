  • SENSEX
Congress veteran Motilal Vora dies at 93

Updated : December 21, 2020 10:26 PM IST

Vora had tested COVID-19 positive in October but recovered and was discharged from hospital on October 16.
Vora held several key positions, including the Madhya Pradesh chief minister and governor of Uttar Pradesh.
He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh till April this year and held several party positions, including the post of Treasurer.
