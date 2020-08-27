  • SENSEX
Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, filmmaker Steven's dad, dies at 103

Updated : August 27, 2020 08:53 AM IST

Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement from his four children.
Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric.
Arnold helped Steven produce his first full-fledged movie, Firelight, made in 1963 when the budding director was 16.
