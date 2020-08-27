Obituary Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, filmmaker Steven's dad, dies at 103 Updated : August 27, 2020 08:53 AM IST Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement from his four children. Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric. Arnold helped Steven produce his first full-fledged movie, Firelight, made in 1963 when the budding director was 16. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply