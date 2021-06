Bengali cinema is known for its illustrious trio of Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, who took Indian films to the international stage.

But around the time they reached their prime in the mid-70s, another star was born -- Buddhadeb Dasgupta, a filmmaker and a poet at the same time, whose romance with lyricism and reality was imbued in his signature films.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker died in his sleep at his south Kolkata residence on the morning of June 10. The 77-year-old had been suffering from a nephrological ailment for some time. He is survived by his wife, filmmaker Sohini Dasgupta, and two daughters.

Early Life

Born on February 11, 1944, in Purulia, Dasgupta graduated from Scottish Church College in Kolkata and became a lecturer of economics. He first joined Shyamsundar College in Kolkata, followed by City College.

But he was interested in filmmaking. He made documentaries in the late 1960s, before leaving his lecturer’s job in 1976 to dive into filmmaking.

Where Real Met Surreal

Two years later, his first feature film, Dooratwa (1978), was released. It won him the National Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. The film was also nominated for the Gold Hugo Best Feature Award at the Chicago International Film Festival in 1979.

He made films both in Bengali and Hindi and preferred working with actors who knew both the languages like Mithun Chakraborty and Rahul Bose (Kaalpurush).

When asked to define his films, Dasgupta once said: “Pour some dreams and reality into a glass and then add a dollop of magic to the mix and shake it well. What results is my cinema.”

This very mix of dreams and reality reflected through his characters, who were mostly underdogs and outsiders: A tightrope walker (Tope), a man dressing as a tiger to earn his livelihood (Bagh Bahadur), a car mechanic dreaming of becoming a pilot (Urojahaj), a sex worker (Mondo Meyer Upakhyan), a confused detective (Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa -- made in 2013, but his last film to release on an OTT platform in 2020), among many such vertically challenged people.

These portrayals of real, yet surreal people made him part of the school of filmmakers, which his contemporaries like Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shyam Benegal liked to call, the new cinema -- many called them art or parallel films, or films which were not mainstream.

Some of his unforgettable works include Phera (1988), Bagh Bahadur (1989), Tahader Katha (1992), Charachar (1994), Uttara (2000), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002), Kalpurush (2005) and Tope (2016).

One would never forget Pavan Malhotra, painted in tiger stripes and whiskers, dancing to the beats of dholak, as Ghunuram, the tiger dancer, in Bagh Bahadur. Malhotra often speaks about the many excruciating hours he had to sit still to let the paint dry.

Dasgupta had seen these dancers in childhood when he spent time around them in Kharagpur. It was the knowledge and empathy which he felt for these dancers that he poured deep into the film.

Awards Aplenty

This unique mix of whimsy and reality won him several national and international awards. He won as many as 32 National Awards and seven Golden Lotus Awards.

With his films, Indian cinema was brought back to the international stage after Ray’s death in 1992. He won as many as 13 awards and 12 nominations in various film festivals across the world.

He was twice nominated for the prestigious Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for Phera in 1988 and Charachar in 1994. In 2007, he was accorded the Golden Athena Lifetime Achievement Award at the Athens International Film Festival. A year later, he was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Spain International Film Festival in Madrid. He was also a part of the Academy Awards jury board.

His film Uttara won an Audience Award at Nantes Three Continents Festival in 2000. In 2001, Uttara also won the Netpac Award-Special Mention at Brisbane International Film Festival