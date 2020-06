Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there, Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

Rajput was last seen in Netflix film Drive. He worked in an MS Dhoni biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and starred in films such as Kedarnath and Kai Po Che!.

Born in Bihar, Rajput moved to Delhi in the early 2000s and went on to secure admission in the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering (now Delhi Technological University) before dropping out to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.