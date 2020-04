Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai after a brief hospitalisation. The cause of death was not immediately known.

He was 53 and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two children.

Bollywood producer Shoojit Sircar was the first to tweet about Khan's demise.

"My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," Sircar wrote.

An official statement later released said:

“i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, for which he underwent successful treatment.

A theatre actor who rose through the rungs -- despite coming from a modest background -- on the back of powerful performances, Irrfan is remembered for his roles in movies like Lunchbox and Maqbool, among others.

Celebrities expressed shock and grief at the sudden news of Khan's passing.

"just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news..An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

"Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP," wrote Shashi Tharoor.