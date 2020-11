'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra has died by suicide, ANI reported. The 53-year-old believed to have committed suicide on Thursday in McLodganj, Dharamshala. It is unclear why he took such a step.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

A police team is at the spot and are investigating the matter.

Basra was reportedly living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years along with a girlfriend who is a foreigner.

The police is investigating the case and further details are awaited, said Ranjan, according to PTI. It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

In his over two decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like "Black Friday", "Parzania" and "Outsourced". Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film "Jab We Met", alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" (2010). Basra most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's smash-hit series "Paatal Lok".