Bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu drowned in Costa Rica: Report Updated : June 29, 2021 15:34:49 IST Popescu is believed to have owned $1 billion (about Rs 7,428 crore) worth of Bitcoin Popescu reportedly drowned while swimming off the coast of Costa Rica on June 23 He was an avid blogger, and posted 70-100 blogs in a month Published : June 29, 2021 03:28 PM IST