Bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu drowned in Costa Rica: Report

Bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu, one of the richest owners of Bitcoin, has died, according to local reports. Popescu reportedly drowned while swimming off the coast of Costa Rica on June 23. He was 41.

The Bitcoin blogger is believed to have owned $1 billion (about Rs 7,428 crore) worth of the cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin he held could be lost if the billionaire had not given access to his wallet to anyone else. This could also impact the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

A “41-year-old foreigner” was washed away in Playa Hermosa de Garabito, Puntarenas, Indian Lekhak website reported from Spanish publication Teletica.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, the news of his death first surfaced in a Costa Rican news report. It has since been affirmed by three women with whom he was known to have had long-standing, reportedly consensual, master-slave relationships, read the article.

RIP Mircea Popescu (1980 – 2021) Called "The Father of Bitcoin Toxicity" by some, Mircea will endure as one of #Bitcoin's most vilified figures and inarguably one of its greatest philosophers.

Rizzo also posted a “collection” of his “favourite” quotes by Popescu that the latter blogged. “Bitcoin is fate. It operates completely outside of any human agency. For all you know about who (Satoshi) Nakamoto was... Bitcoin might as well have created itself.”

Who was Mircea Popescu?

“I like Bitcoin because I like freedom. Simple as that,” Popescu had once said.

He was an avid blogger, and posted 70-100 blogs in a month. But the blog, many said, was full of racist and sexist content. The blog, Trilema.com, is inaccessible in India, possibly due to its content.

According to the article by Rizzo in his magazine, Popescu was “a Romanian by residency, provocateur by occupation and the ‘world's greatest erotica writer’ by proclamation”.

Mircea Popescu was offensive, flawed and unapologetic. His death* is the most significant in #Bitcoin's history since the passing of Hal Finney.

Popescu was one of Bitcoin’s earliest admirers.

According to Rizzo’s article, Popescu, one of the technology's earliest and most ambitious entrepreneurs, started MPEx, a self-styled "Bitcoin securities exchange” in 2012. It was once “an early breeding ground” for Bitcoin IPOs, which earned him the ire of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, whose power he undermined.