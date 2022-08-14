Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, dies at 62

By CNBCTV18.com

Veteran investor, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai at age 62. Sources told CNBC-TV18 his kidneys had failed, and he was on dialysis. The hospital is yet to officially give his cause of death.

Mumbai police sources and Breach Candy sources told CNBC TV-18 that Jhunjhunwala was admitted a few days ago. "He was discharged later. On Sunday morning, at around 6 am, he was brought again but was declared dead on arrival," the sources said.

His family, friends and ace investors such as Ramesh Damani, Raamdeo Agarwal, and Vallabh Bhansali have gathered around the hospital. Security was beefed at both Jhunjhunwala's residence and the hospital as investors, family and wellwishers gathered.

Jhunjhunwala was reported to have a net worth of over $5 billion. He was the promoter of Akasa Air, which started operations just days back on August 7, and Star Health & Allied Insurance.

He also had an asset management firm Rare Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala enrolled in the ICAI after graduating from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

