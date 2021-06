Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling ring craft and flamboyant personality, died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He is survived by his wife Babai Ngangom, a son and a daughter.

During his battle with cancer, the former bantamweight (54kg) boxer’s health woes were compounded by a bout of jaundice and COVID-19 last year. ”We lost a legend,” Olympic-bound boxer Vikas Krishan said summing up what it means to Indian boxing.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered condolences on the demise. ”I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko’s gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India,” Rijiju said.