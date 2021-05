Singer Arijit Singh’s mother, Aditi, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications at a hospital in Kolkata.

The hospital authorities said that Aditi Singh had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Wednesday. She was 52-year-old.

"She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

On May 6, Arijit had shared a post on Facebook to extend gratitude to people for offering help.

“It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority,” he wrote.