Actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98, Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital said. The actor is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital's non-COVID facility last week for the treatment of age-related medical issues, days after being discharged from the hospital.

In June, the actor was admitted to the same hospital following complaints of breathlessness and was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Pleural effusion is the condition in which water builds up on the lungs. Specifically, it is a condition in which excess fluid builds up between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. Pleura are thin membranes lining the lungs and the inside of the chest cavity and they facilitate breathing.

The actor had undergone a successful procedure to get rid of the excess fluid. And so five days after the procedure, he was discharged.

Kumar, famous for the movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam had last featured on the big screen in 1998 in the film called Qila. Dilip Kumar played a dual role in the film, along with Rekha, Gulshan Grover as supporting actors. It was the final film appearance of the veteran actor.

Dilip Kumar, born Yusuf Khan, was also called 'The First Khan' and besides acting, he was known for his works as a philanthropist and film producer.

With a career spanning five iconic decades, Kumar was one of the legends of the Golden Age of Cinema in India. He has been credited far and wide for bringing a distinct form of method acting technique to the cinema.