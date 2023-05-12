Zee shares hit 18-month low after reports that Zee-Sony merger may stall

India's top stock exchanges may have to reconsider their approvals to the Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony after the latest order from the markete regulator against an Essel Group entity, according to a report from Bloomberg Quint. This led the shares of Zee Entertainment tumbling 5 percent in early trade on Friday (May 12).

On April 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had passed an order against Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd, holding the company guilty of diverting assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 on behalf of its promoters who also own the Essel Group, which includes Zee.

Exchanges have now informed the National Company Law Tribunal that SEBI has asked them to review their decision to allow Zee's merger with Sony.

The tribunal has now asked the exchanges whether they would be reconsidering their approvals in light of SEBI's order. "We depend on NSE and BSE to give the go-ahead to the merger, and they have done it. In light of this order, they should review it.", the court observed.

The fortunes of Zee, one of India's broadcasting giants, is heavily reliant on its merger with Sony.

The Competition Commission of India, in October 2022 approved the amalgamation. Although with certain modifications, this came in as a significant positive. The merged entity will have linear networks, two OTT platforms (Zee5 & Sony LIV), two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India) and various program libraries. Some of the synergies for the merged entity include advertising price hikes, cost savings on content, marketing and employees, better bargaining power with distributors, etc. Additionally, the merged entity will have total cash balance of $1.5 billion.

Since past few quarters, Zee has been facing operational challenges with respect to its OTT contents, huge margins pressures and low advertising revenues. Profitability challenges include flattish network share at 16 percent, widening losses in digital venture. For the initial nine months of FY23, operating profit declined 28 percent due to elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.

If the merger goes through, investors expect synergy benefits to flow through, improved governance and stronger content creation across all platforms for Zee, which is all is expected to translate to a rise in operational profitability for Zee.

Disney Hotstar recently said that it lost 15 to 16 percent of the India paid subscription base over quarters Q4CY22 and Q1CY23. Analysts expect this loss of market share by Disney Hotstar to pave way for Zee Sony to gain traction as digital businesses are focused on building scale in distribution, technology and a good user experience.