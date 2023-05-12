English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsZee Entertainment shares at their in lowest in over 18 months after reports that merger with Sony may stall

Zee Entertainment shares at their in lowest in over 18 months after reports that merger with Sony may stall

Zee Entertainment shares at their in lowest in over 18 months after reports that merger with Sony may stall
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 10:49:52 AM IST (Updated)

India's top stock exchanges may have to reconsider their approvals to the Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony after the latest order from the markete regulator against an Essel Group entity, according to a report from Bloomberg Quint. This led the shares of Zee Entertainment tumbling 5 percent in early trade on Friday (May 12).

On April 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had passed an order against Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd, holding the company guilty of diverting assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 on behalf of its promoters who also own the Essel Group, which includes Zee.
Exchanges have now informed the National Company Law Tribunal that SEBI has asked them to review their decision to allow Zee's merger with Sony.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X