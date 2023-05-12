India's top stock exchanges may have to reconsider their approvals to the Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony after the latest order from the markete regulator against an Essel Group entity, according to a report from Bloomberg Quint. This led the shares of Zee Entertainment tumbling 5 percent in early trade on Friday (May 12).

On April 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had passed an order against Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd, holding the company guilty of diverting assets worth over Rs 400 crore between 2019 and 2021 on behalf of its promoters who also own the Essel Group, which includes Zee.

Exchanges have now informed the National Company Law Tribunal that SEBI has asked them to review their decision to allow Zee's merger with Sony.