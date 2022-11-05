By CNBCTV18.com

The Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September this year with a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128 GB storage variant.

Reliance JioMart stores are offering a discount of up to Rs 7,000 on the Apple iPhone 14, which was launched in September this year with a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128 GB storage variant. Following the discount, the iPhone is available for as low as Rs 72,900 at JioMart brick-and-mortar stores. At e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart, the phone is still being offered at its launch price. Other devices in the iPhone 14 line up such as the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are being sold at their original prices.

Apple iPhone 14 is listed on JioMart with a Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 77,900. Those using HDFC Bank credit cards can avail of an additional 5 percent cashback on purchases for both EMI and full-swipe transactions. With this, the total discount for the phone comes to Rs 7,000 and can be purchased at Rs 72,900.

However, the discount is available only at JioMart offline stores.

The iPhone 14 is similar to its predecessor in terms of specifications. It has a 6.1-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision. The phone is available with an updated internal design for thermal performance and comes in starlight, midnight, purple, blue and red colour options. It offers 5G network connectivity.

The iPhone 14 is protected by a Ceramic Shield front cover which can withstand everyday spills, water accidents and dust resistance.

Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the smartphone has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. It runs on iOS 16.

The iPhone 14 is available with 4GB of RAM and three storage options -- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The smartphone flaunts a 12MP primary lens with a larger sensor and larger pixels and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.