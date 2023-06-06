WWDC 2023 | Apple announces major security and privacy improvements

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple announced significant privacy and security enhancements across its applications and devices. Some of the key updates include improvements to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode, and more. Additionally, Apple introduced new features such as Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.
Apple announced major privacy and security improvements across its applications and devices at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday night. The tech giant has introduced updates to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode and more.
Apple also introduced new features like Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail as well.
Here are the details of the newly introduced features.
Prevent unwanted tracking with Safari Private Browsing
Safari’s Private Browsing now locks the windows when not in use, to prevent unwanted tracking from websites when the user is away. Additionally, Apple’s advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections help prevent websites from using tracking or identifying a user’s device.
More knowledge and control on Photo Privacy Permits
A new embedded Photos picker has been added for users to share specific photos with apps while keeping the rest of their photo library private. Users will now be shown more information about what the apps ask for access to their photo library. Occasional reminders of the choice made will also be prompted to make sure the user is aware.
Advanced Link Tracking Protection
Some URLs contain extra content to track across other websites. With the new update, the extra information will be removed from these links when users share them in Messages, Mail, and Sahara, without affecting the functioning of the links.
The all-new Check In feature
The new feature will allow you to let selected contacts know when they’ve reached their destination safely. The device will automatically detect when the user has reached their intended destination, and inform the selected contacts via Messages.
If the user stops making progress towards their destination, Check In will recognise it and check in with them. If one fails to respond then the system will share useful information including the location, last active timing, cell service status and more to the selected contacts.
Control over content and communication
In the update, Communication Safety has been introduced to warn children when receiving or sending photos and video content in messages. The API will integrate Communication Safety right into the apps. It will also work with AirDrop, a FaceTime video message, and when using the Phone app to receive a Contact Poster.
A Sensitive content feature has been added to help adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos when receiving them on Messages, AirDrop, FaceTime video messages, and more.
This is an optional feature accessed from the Privacy & Security settings.
NameDrop
The NameDrop feature will allow users to hold their iPhone near each other to share their contact information with only the two devices. Apple Watch can also use the NameDrop feature.
Live Voicemail
This feature will allow users to see a live transcription of the callers who are leaving a messag. With Silence Unknown Callers calls from unknown numbers will go directly to Live Voicemail.
Passwords, Passkeys Updates and Lockdown Mode
For secure password and passkey sharing, the update will allow users to share, edit and update common passkeys/passwords in a iCloud Keychain protected group. The information will be end-to-end encrypted.
Also, one-time verification codes received in Mail will now autofill in Safari.
Apple has also expanded the Lockdown Mode for safer wireless connectivity defaults, media handling, network security optimizations, media sharing defaults, and sandboxing. Lockdown Mode will also be available on watchOS.
Recommended ArticlesView All
iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: RBI Policy — prepare for growth upgrades, inflation downgrades
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A village boy's journey from a pushcart selling fruits to a retail chain valued at Rs 800 crore
Jun 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation
Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read