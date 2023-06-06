WWDC 2023 | Apple announces major security and privacy improvements

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple announced significant privacy and security enhancements across its applications and devices. Some of the key updates include improvements to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode, and more. Additionally, Apple introduced new features such as Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.

Apple announced major privacy and security improvements across its applications and devices at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday night. The tech giant has introduced updates to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode and more.

Apple also introduced new features like Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail as well.

Here are the details of the newly introduced features.

Prevent unwanted tracking with Safari Private Browsing

Safari’s Private Browsing now locks the windows when not in use, to prevent unwanted tracking from websites when the user is away. Additionally, Apple’s advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections help prevent websites from using tracking or identifying a user’s device.

More knowledge and control on Photo Privacy Permits

A new embedded Photos picker has been added for users to share specific photos with apps while keeping the rest of their photo library private. Users will now be shown more information about what the apps ask for access to their photo library. Occasional reminders of the choice made will also be prompted to make sure the user is aware.

Advanced Link Tracking Protection

Some URLs contain extra content to track across other websites. With the new update, the extra information will be removed from these links when users share them in Messages, Mail, and Sahara, without affecting the functioning of the links.

The all-new Check In feature

The new feature will allow you to let selected contacts know when they’ve reached their destination safely. The device will automatically detect when the user has reached their intended destination, and inform the selected contacts via Messages.

If the user stops making progress towards their destination, Check In will recognise it and check in with them. If one fails to respond then the system will share useful information including the location, last active timing, cell service status and more to the selected contacts.

Control over content and communication

In the update, Communication Safety has been introduced to warn children when receiving or sending photos and video content in messages. The API will integrate Communication Safety right into the apps. It will also work with AirDrop, a FaceTime video message, and when using the Phone app to receive a Contact Poster.

A Sensitive content feature has been added to help adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos when receiving them on Messages, AirDrop, FaceTime video messages, and more.

This is an optional feature accessed from the Privacy & Security settings.

NameDrop

The NameDrop feature will allow users to hold their iPhone near each other to share their contact information with only the two devices. Apple Watch can also use the NameDrop feature.

Live Voicemail

This feature will allow users to see a live transcription of the callers who are leaving a messag. With Silence Unknown Callers calls from unknown numbers will go directly to Live Voicemail.

Passwords, Passkeys Updates and Lockdown Mode

For secure password and passkey sharing, the update will allow users to share, edit and update common passkeys/passwords in a iCloud Keychain protected group. The information will be end-to-end encrypted.

Also, one-time verification codes received in Mail will now autofill in Safari.