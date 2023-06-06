WWDC 2023 | Apple announces major security and privacy improvements

By CNBCTV18.com

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple announced significant privacy and security enhancements across its applications and devices. Some of the key updates include improvements to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode, and more. Additionally, Apple introduced new features such as Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.

Apple announced major privacy and security improvements across its applications and devices at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday night. The tech giant has introduced updates to Safari Private Browsing, Communication Security, Photos Privacy, Communication Safety, Lockdown Mode and more. Apple also introduced new features like Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail as well.

Here are the details of the newly introduced features.