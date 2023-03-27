World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

The Indian whisky market overtook France as the largest consumer of Scotch whisky last year. This ties-in very well with the narrative of the younger generation entering the whisky space, women finding their comfort with whisky, and craft whisky starting to evolve in the region, writes Hemant Rao, Founder, Single Malt Amateurs Club.

A couple of months ago an article confirming that India rules the roost in terms of Scotch whisky consumption by volume set the whisky groups in the country ablaze and perhaps a moment of pride.

Yes, the Indian whisky market overtook France as the largest consumer of Scotch whisky last year. This ties-in very well with the narrative of the younger generation entering the whisky space, women finding their comfort with whisky, and craft whisky starting to evolve in the region.

All true and the Indian juggernaut seems to be well on its way to mature as a key market for premium whisky in the world.

The fine print

The imported Scotch which we are talking about contributes to 2 percent of the estimated market and why is this 2 percent is still the largest in the world?

Now that is a stat to dwell on. Running a whisky club for a decade in India tutors you to pay attention to the varied perceptions around you, some dominating and some feeble. If one spends a few minutes with an old school retailer who sells alco-beverages in India, the insight into consumer behaviour on purchases is truly astounding.

The same holds true when you have a chit chat with the local barman about drinks by the dram. Sauvé brand ambassadors are doing their bit to ‘influence’ the enthusiast and connoisseur segment, whereas the sales personnel are doing their bit at the retail counter promoting to the daily drammers, ‘new’ releases, or the ones that earn them a sales incentive.

Blends still rake in the cash

There is one area that both the barmen and retailer will agree on, blends still rake in the cash; while the media streams are abuzz with activity around premium single malt whisky, be it scotch or otherwise, the blended whisky sales are way ahead. Watch this space would be my ‘whisky tip’; the undercurrents in the blended arena are almost palpable.

Manufacturers have begun to realise that producing Single Malt whisky is not for everyone; the large investments, lead times, losses due to evaporation and sparse availability of trained manpower is not exactly an investors’ dream. Blended whiskies are easier to produce, and the concoction and concept seem rather simple. I mport malt whisky from Scotland or perhaps Ireland, blend it with Indian neutral alcohol, throw in a few herbs or additives (usually to signify the ‘Indian twist’), and voila you have your brand new blended whisky ready to be sold with a yarn!

Every enthusiast, including myself, has fancied to have the skills to develop a blend that will wow the whisky world and be the pathway to fame, but is it that simple? Scratch a bit deeper my friends before you tread that path. Consistency, availability of raw material, supplier agreements and being able to produce the same taste and aromas batch on batch is more challenging than it may seem. But then, what are they usually called today? “Small batch.”

Sustainability

The other buzzword today that seems to be a part of the whisky conversation is “sustainability” and how manufacturers are saving the planet with their ingenuous ideas. A common initiative appears to be dropping the outer packaging cover known as mono cartons or canisters, a winner strategy, it seems.

Reduced costs along with being eco-friendly? Can it get better? Have the manufacturers paid attention to the fact that duty free sales and retail sales in India have an intrinsic relationship with packaging? Has the market evolved and been educated enough for the everyday consumer to be aware of this initiative?

The retailer’s explanation to these customers about the missing boxes is comical, to say the least. How many times will India prove to be a different market over the decades where replication may not be Ctrl C & Ctrl V? What is certain is that the next three years will see a deluge of whiskies and fun times for the consumer.

Happy whisk(e)y day friends! Raise your glass in celebration and commemoration to of one of the best whisky journalists in the world – Michel Jackson. Consume responsibly.

— The author, Hemanth Rao, is Founder, Single Malt Amateurs Club. The views expressed are personal.