    World Polio Day 2022 is today: History, theme and all you need to know

    World Polio Day commemorates global efforts toward a polio-free future, and the acknowledges the selfless sacrifices made by the frontline workers.  

    World Polio Day is observed every year on October 24 to raise awareness about the polio vaccination and eradication of polio from every corner of the world. The day is observed to commemorate the progress made by the world towards polio eradication. The day highlights the efforts of the frontline workers who work to provide vaccines in polio-hit countries.

    World Polio Day 2022 Theme
    This year, the overarching theme of World Polio Day is “A healthier future for mothers and children.” The theme urges the world to acknowledge the progress made in the battle to eradicate polio in children and the work to provide a healthier future for mothers. The goal is to provide mothers with a positive pregnancy experience to help them with the development of children for a brighter and better future.
    ALSO READ: Today is World Teachers' Day: Importance of history, theme and significance of the day
    History and significance
    World Polio Day was established in 1985 by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who was the lead medical researcher of the team that developed a vaccine against polio. He developed the inactivated poliovirus vaccine, which first came into use in 1955. This was further developed as the oral polio vaccine by Albert Sabin, which came into use in 1961. Today, the polio vaccines are recommended all over the world, particularly for children under the age of five, who are the most vulnerable to the infection.
    On World Polio Day, global organisations such as Rotary International, WHO and others host several events to raise awareness about polio. Events range from rallies, walks, and webinars to organising competitions in schools and clubs. In the global fight to eradicate polio, no member is too small to contribute.
    ALSO READ: World Students' Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
