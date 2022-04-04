The ‘slap-gate’ is turning into a costly affair for Hollywood actor Will Smith, who, during a heated moment, slapped comedian and anchor Chris Rock at the Oscars. Entertainment media companies, including Netflix and Sony, have put upcoming projects of the actor on hold.

An upcoming project “Fast and Loose,” which was to star Smith and to be released on Netflix has now been shelved. The film's production was to start in August this year. However, Netflix was "wary of progressing with the movie," according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony too has put the fourth sequel of Bad Boys - "Bad Boys 4" on the back- burner. Smith had a prominent role in the movie. However, his Apple+ project - slave drama “Emancipation” - has already been completed.

The developments come after Smith resigned from the motion picture academy on April 1 for slapping Rock, who made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor also said that he would accept any punishment from the Academy. His resignation was accepted by the academy.

"I fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," said Smith in a statement.

Soon after his resignation, David Rubin, film academy president, also released a statement saying, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Prior to this, the academy’s leadership board had reached a consensus that Smith violated the group’s standards of conduct. The board also decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith.