Why netizens feel that Navjot Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab will be Archana Puran Singh’s loss

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Following Sidhu’s defeat, netizens speculated on social media that Archana Puran Singh would be worried about Sidhu’s return to the show. Singh replaced Sidhu after the cricketer-turned-politician departed from the show in 2019.

As Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced a massive defeat in the Assembly elections 2022, social media was flooded with memes and tweets and actor Archana Puran Singh trended on Twitter. Archana Puran Singh is a guest judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, a chair once occupied by Sidhu.
Following Sidhu’s defeat, netizens speculated on social media that Singh would be worried about Sidhu’s return to the show. Singh replaced Sidhu after the cricketer-turned-politician departed from the show in 2019.
Himanshu Rijhwani @HimanshRx shared a post showing Kapil Sharma taking the veil off a person and revealing Sidhu’s faced. The post read:
“Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election. Meanwhile during shooting for next episode ---"
In another Twitter post, Mhalasakant Katkar @MhalasakantK shared a screengrab from the movie “Queen” where the protagonist played by Kangana Ranaut is seen crying and saying: “Mera toh itna life kharab ho gaya”.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu loses from Amritsar East by a margin of 6,750 votes.#PunjabElections2022
 
Riaaaaa @riaa0riaa tweeted a photoshopped picture of a tensed-looking Archana Puran Singh with the tagline “Dar ka mahaul hai”.
Another user SH Iqbal @iqbal__sh used the same picture and wrote: “Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !!”
Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !! #ElectionResults #AAP #Punjab #BJPWinningUP pic.twitter.com/LtwS3UVOlZ
— SH Iqbal (@iqbal__sh) March 10, 2022
Talking about Archana Puran Singh’s present state of mind, Mohammad Aarif @aareif posted a picture saying: “Career sankat mein hai”
“When #NavjotSinghSidhu returns to replace Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile #KapilSharma,” wrote Twitter user Sanskriti @Sanskriti0096 while sharing a meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan.
When #NavjotSinghSidhu returns to replace Archana Puran Singh.
After his defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls, Sidhu took to Twitter to congratulate the winning Aam Aadmi Party. “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab…Congratulations to Aap !!!,” Sidhu wrote.
The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
