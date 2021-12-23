Why does my Ola driver cancel my ride? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a solution

One of the most common fears faced by Ola and Uber users is that of cancellation. From managing to book a cab, especially during peak hours, to finally boarding one, it’s no mean feat.

Drivers often cancel on passengers after asking about the drop location and as the driver cannot be forced to go to a certain place, the rider is in a fix and gets delayed.

However, to solve this issue Ola has come up with an update. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO, claims he finally has an answer to the most common question asked by users: “Why does my Ola driver cancel my ride?”

He tweeted that Ola drivers will now be able to see the drop location of the rider and also the mode of payment before accepting the ride. He says that he is hopeful that this will result in fewer cancellations and quicker ride access. The tweet accompanies a short video explaining how this feature will work for the drivers.

It is often noticed that if the mode of payment is in cash, the drivers accepts the ride else they cancel it. With this new update, the riders should not have to deal with cancellations as the driver will only accept the ride after knowing the full details.

The drivers will also be able to see the distance between their current location and the drop location on their respective devices. This is a welcome move as it will save a lot of time for the users as well as the drivers.

However, it would be also very interesting to see if Uber introduces something similar to Ola as the cancellation issue is not limited to Ola.