Who is Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, the new Internet sensation?

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who has won hearts on social media with his wit and humour and cheeky remarks on his 'small eyes' and being single, is grabbing headlines once again.

This time, the higher education and tribal affairs minister of the hill state has posted a video of himself dancing during the Tsungremmong festival.

“See, I can dance too!" Imna Along tweeted while sharing the video clip in which he is seen participating in the celebration with locals in a group dance.

Tsungremmong is a pre-harvest festival celebrated by the Ao Nagas. The festival, which is named after the man who started the ritual, is also known as the 'festival of blessings'. It is celebrated to seek divine blessings for a bountiful harvest.

“A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations,” the minister wrote.

See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations.Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

Who is Temjen Imna Along?

Temjen Imna Along, 41, is the higher education and tribal affairs minister of Nagaland. He is also the state president of the BJP since January 15, 2020.

Temjen Imna Along was elected to the Nagaland legislative assembly from Alongtaki (Mokokchung) constituency in 2018. Prior to joining politics, Temjen Imna Along completed his pre-university (Class 12) in commerce stream from City College of Arts and Commerce Dimapur in 1999.

Imna Along is known for his penchant for humour and ability to laugh at himself. Talking about popular beliefs about Nagas, the minister once said: “Koi log yeh fayla diya ki Naga log aadmi khata hai, woh khata hai…aur humko dekhke toh aur zyada shak hone laga.” (Some people have spread the rumour that Naga people eat humans, and other things, and people grew even more suspicious looking at me).”

He had once said that during his visit to New Delhi for the first time in 1999, he was shocked to see more people at the railway station than the entire population of Nagaland.

“Purani Dilli railway station jab uthra, toh humare Nagaland pradesh se bhi zyada abadi dekha. Hum toh wohi chokh gaya,” (When I deboarded at Old Delhi railway station, I saw more people than the entire population of our Nagaland state. I was shocked right there), Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Imna Along said people enquired about Nagaland’s location and if they required a visa to visit there.

Earlier tweets

Recently, Imna Along made news with his comments on small eyes, responding to the stereotyping of North-East people.

The minister said he and the people from the region have small eyes but can see extremely well. He then elaborated on the benefits of having small eyes.

“Having small eyes comes with an advantage, less dirt enters my eyes,” Nagaland's BJP president had said at an event in July.

In another post, Imna Along shared a screenshot of Google search trends on his name, highlighting the one which gave the option “temjen imna along wife”.

“Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!” he wrote.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal replied to his comment saying he could help in the pursuit.

To this, Temjen Imna Along replied: “Bhai filhal hum bindas hai. Waiting for Salman Bhai.”

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆 I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

On the occasion of World Population day, the minister urged his fans and followers to join his ‘singles movement’, asking the youth to ‘#StaySingle’ like him.

Driving home a social message, Imna Along urged people to be sensible towards the issues of population growth or “#StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future”.