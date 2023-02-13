Who is LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, is he really alive?

Veteran Tamil political leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday (February 13) made a shocking claim that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was still alive and healthy.

Prabhakaran had led the LTTE outfit in a bloody 26-year-long civil war in Sri Lanka before finally being killed by government forces in 2009. His death in the island’s northern Mullaithivu district marked an end to the civil war between the government and the terror outfit.

Talking at a press conference, the 89-year-old Nedumaran said that the LTTE leader was alive and healthy. “LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and will appear soon. We are happy to announce this to the world. He would announce his plans for Tamil Eelam,” Nedumaran said.

With the collapse of the Rajapaksa “political hegemony” in Sri Lanka and chaos on the island in the wake of a widespread economic crisis, the time was right for Prabhakaran to reveal himself and create an independent Tamil State in the North of Sri Lanka, said the Tamil leader. Nedumaran, the president of the World Tamils Confederation, also stated that China was expanding its influence on the island nation.

Who is Velupillai Prabhakaran?

Born on 26 November 1954, Prabhakaran was the leader and founder of the LTTE. He led the outfit for over 26 years, and was trying to create an independent state for the Tamil minority in the north of the Island.

Prabhakaran was born near Jaffna, where Tamil nationalism was rearing its head after the British departed the island nation. The British had fanned the flames of ethnic tensions in the country during their colonial rule. In face of growing demand for independence, the Sinhalese-majority Sri Lankan government responded with a heavy hand.

Prabhakaran founded the Tamil New Tigers (TNT) in 1972 when tensions were coming to a head. The civil war started a decade later when the LTTE ambushed and killed an army patrol. Since then, Prabhakaran led a violent conflict aimed at establishing the Tamil Eelam or an independent Tamil state in the north. He said Tamils had the right to self-determination and recognition of Tamil as an official language.

Prabhakaran also fought against rival Tamil groups like the TELO and EPRLF. To ensure his primacy, the leader of the Tamil Tigers also executed leaders of both organisations. His reputation as a violent and vindictive leader only grew after Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa were assassinated by suicide bombers.

After decades of fighting, the LTTE had managed to gain de facto independence and were ruling Northern Sri Lanka under the guidance of Prabhakaran. By 2001, international mediation meant that LTTE and the Sri Lankan government had ceased the fighting. The decades of war had seen numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by both the Tamil Tigers, as the LTTE came to be known, and the Sri Lankan government.

However, by 2006 the peace talks failed and the war restarted. This time around, the Sri Lankan government attacked the LTTE aggressively, managing to take back nearly all of its land in the north.

On 18 May 2009, Prabhakaran was declared dead and his body was shown in videos and photographs. His identity was confirmed by his close aide, through genetic matching with his son who had died earlier in the day, and by the next leader of the LTTE. His death marked the unofficial end of the Sri Lankan civil war.

Theories about survival

Theories about Prabhakaran’s purported survival have floated around since his death was first announced. Many claimed that the photograph of Prabhakaran’s body was photoshopped and the footage doctored. Political leaders in India like MDMK founder Vaiko also believed that Prabhakaran remained alive.

The Sri Lankan army vehemently maintains that Prabhakaran is dead. "...As per our records, there are no such evidence to say that the particular person that you are referring to is alive. So, this particular statement that the politician has made, you will have to ask from him only as to what is the base that he is coming out with such statement," Sri Lanka Director Media and Army Spokesman Brigadier Ravi Herath told ABP Nadu.

When asked by the media about proof of Prabhakaran being alive, Nedumaran declined to share his sources of information.