Who is Alka Mittal, the first woman to head ONGC?

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has appointed Alka Mittal as interim chairman and managing director of the oil behemoth. With this, Mittal becomes the first woman to head India’s largest oil and gas producer.

Mittal is currently Director of Human Resources at ONGC . She will replace Subhash Kumar, another interim who retired on December 31.

Mittal has been assigned additional charge for a period of six months from January 1 or till a regular CMD is appointed, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an order on Monday.

Who is Alka Mittal?

Mittal did her post-graduation in Economics, MBA in human resource management and doctorate in commerce and business studies. She joined the energy major as a graduate trainee in 1985.

Earlier, Mittal was in charge of ONGC’s Chief Skill Development (CSD) where she is credited with bringing in uniformity in the working of all Skill Development Centres across the country. She was instrumental in implementing the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in ONGC, which engaged over 5,000 apprentices across its network. Prior to that, Mittal held the post of Head - CSR at the ONGC corporate office.

Mittal has performed HR-ER functions in various capacities in Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara and Jorhat offices and was also posted as the head of corporate communications in 2009.

Apart from ONGC, Mittal is also an executive committee member of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM). She also held the post of president of Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPs) northern region.

Since August 2015, Mittal has been on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited as ONGC nominee director.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Mittal broke the glass ceiling when she became the first woman to join the ONGC board on November 27, 2018. Pomila Jaspal, who has been selected for the post of director (finance) of ONGC, is another woman employee who will join the energy major’s board soon. At present, Jaspal is working as director (finance) of ONGC's subsidiary, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Other woman leaders

In 2014, Nishi Vasudeva became the first woman to head an oil company when she took over the reins of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), an oil refining and fuel marketing company.

Vartika Shukla is currently the head of public sector unit Engineers India Ltd (EIL). Shukla was appointed chairperson and managing director of the engineering consultancy firm on September 1, 2021.