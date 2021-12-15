WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users to listen to voice messages before they hit send

WhatsApp, the social messaging app owner by Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook), has rolled out a new feature that will allow users greater control over their voice messages. The popular messaging app will now allow users to hear their voice messages before sending them. As things stand, users only have the option of recording a voice message that would get sent automatically to the recipient.

WhatsApp had reportedly been working on the preview functionality for some time. The feature will be slowly rolled out across devices on iOS, Android, web and desktop.

“They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send,” the company said in a tweet announcing the feature

Also read:

Voice messages can send medium to large blocks of information without needing to type out a lot of text. They are automatically downloaded on the phone of the receiver and thus, are often used to send time-sensitive and important messages.

Users can preview their voice messages by tapping the recording of the voice message after it has been captured by the device and can tap on any part of the recording to play it.

The new feature comes as part of a host of features that the instant messaging app is working on with regard to voice messages. The company had reportedly been working on a feature to allow voice messages to be forwarded to other chats, allow playback speed control for audio messages, and the ability to pause voice messages while recording them. The company has also been working on bringing more safety and privacy features onto its platform in the past year.