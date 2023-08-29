What Is Paschim Banga Diwas? Know The Controversy Surrounding West Bengal Foundation Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for an all-party conference on August 29 at the state secretariat Nabanna to decide on the ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’. This came after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced the Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day) on June 20 as the official foundation day of the state.

Governor Ananda Bose's decision was reportedly in line with an advisory from the Government of India, issued on May 11, encouraging states to commemorate their respective Foundation Days. However, this decision did not go down well with the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to the governor on June 19, expressed concerns about the unilateral choice to celebrate Paschim Banga Diwas on June 20.

In her letter, Banerjee highlighted that the state was not founded on a specific day, particularly June 20. She pointed to the partition of Bengal through the Radcliffe Award, which was legitimised by the colonial government. Calling June 20 a “painful” episode in the state's history, Banerjee cautioned against rekindling traumatic memories and inciting undesirable sentiments, reported Indian Express.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been observing Paschim Banga Diwas for several years now. The BJP's commemoration revolves around honouring Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a proponent of the partition of Bengal.

What is Paschim Banga Diwas?

Paschim Banga Diwas holds historical importance as it commemorates the events of June 20, 1947, when the Bengal Legislative Assembly convened to decide the fate of the Bengal Presidency – whether to stay with India, join Pakistan or be divided along religious lines. The assembly voted for the partition, leading to the formation of West Bengal with Hindu-majority districts.

The commemoration has not been free from criticism. Many view it as a political tool that stirs divisive issues. Critics also argue that the celebration emphasizes a Hindu-centric narrative, potentially alienating the Muslim communities of Bengal

The celebration of Paschim banga Diwas has evolved over the years. In 2014, the event was commemorated for the first time by a forum called Paschimbanger Janya, crediting Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the creation of West Bengal. In 2017, the Bengali fortnightly Samakal Darpan advocated for the commemoration, while in 2018, the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation decided to celebrate Paschim Banga Diwas across the state.