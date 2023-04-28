A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the Delhi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case. Reportedly, the CBI team reached his home to record Malik’s statement in relation to the J&K insurance scam.

The corruption case is related to allegations of irregularities in an insurance scheme involving Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance. Irregularities were alleged in awarding a contract to Reliance General Insurance Corporation Limited for a group health insurance scheme for the employees of J&K government.

In October 2021, Satya Pal Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for approving that health insurance scheme when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik was the governor of the former state between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019. In 2022, the CBI had lodged a case in the matter under Section 120-B read with Section 420 of IPC and Section 5(2), Section 5(1)(d) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigative agency had also conducted raids in many states.

Reports suggest that CBI is primarily investigating whether officials of the Finance Department of the government of J&K abused their position by conspiring with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. and Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Ltd. for financial gains and wrongful loss to the state exchequer in 2017 and 2018.

Opposition parties have alleged that the CBI action is nothing but political persecution of Malik as he had criticised the Centre in a recent interview.

Satya Pal Malik had made the headlines in recent days after he gave an interview to The Wire in which he claimed that security lapses on the part of the Central government led to the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

Furthermore, Malik went on to claim that a request by the paramilitary force asking for an aircraft to move the troops was denied by the Union Home Ministry, which in turn led to the ambush of CRPF personnel travelling by road. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in that ghastly terror attack.