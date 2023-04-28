A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the Delhi residence of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case. Reportedly, the CBI team reached his home to record Malik’s statement in relation to the J&K insurance scam.

The corruption case is related to allegations of irregularities in an insurance scheme involving Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance. Irregularities were alleged in awarding a contract to Reliance General Insurance Corporation Limited for a group health insurance scheme for the employees of J&K government.

In October 2021, Satya Pal Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for approving that health insurance scheme when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.